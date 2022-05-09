The second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat has featured lopsided victories through the first three games. In Games 1 and 2, the Miami Heat picked up back-to-back double-digit wins.

Then when the Sixers got the home-court advantage for Game 3 on Friday night, they got in the winner’s column for the first time this series with a double-digit victory of their own.

Sunday’s Game 4 matchup in South Philly was a change of pace. While the Sixers possessed a double-digit lead at a point, it was a tight matchup throughout the night.

Sixers stars James Harden and Joel Embiid combined for 55 of their team’s 116 points. Overall, the Sixers put on a solid team effort that was led by their stars.

Meanwhile, on the other end, the Miami Heat leaned heavily on their multi-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, as he put the team on his back throughout the night.

“He was amazing tonight,” admitted Sixers head coach Doc Rivers. “He was tough. Listen, I gotta watch the film, but he frustrated me tonight. Dan Burke was off the cliff almost.”

In the first half of action, Butler didn’t put up a lot of shots from the field, but he was highly efficient as he went 5-8. Then from the free-throw line, Butler knocked down four of his five shots, totaling for 15 points in his first 21 minutes on the court.

Butler’s first-half performance was solid, but his second-half performance was on another level. In the first 11 minutes of the second half, Butler went 5-7 from the field and 6-6 from the charity stripe to collect 17 points. Then in the fourth quarter, he attempted to will his team to a comeback victory as he put up another eight points in nine minutes.

“He made everything,” Rivers continued. “You know what he did tonight? He went left a lot. That’s something that, in the past, he’s really not done. So, we’re gonna have to figure that one out because he was tough, and he scored on everyone. He didn’t care who it was — he was scoring.”

Butler couldn’t get the Heat past the Sixers on Sunday night. Despite scoring a game-high of 40 points in 41 minutes, the Heat star’s team came up short with a 116-108 loss. Now, the Sixers and the Heat are tied at two before the series heads back to Miami, where Butler and the Heat will attempt to regain an advantage back on their home court.

