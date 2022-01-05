Doc Rivers Set to Return to Sixers' Bench vs. Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers' most recent COVID-19 outbreak wasn't limited to just the roster of players. Along with several players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol, the Sixers' coaching staff was also affected.

It all started with Doc Rivers, who was entered into the protocol last Thursday. As the Sixers were gearing up for a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, they had to shake up the coaching staff.

When Rivers was absent for a Sixers practice last season due to a non-COVID illness, he was replaced by one of his top assistants, Dave Joerger. Considering Joerger has head coaching experience, he would likely be next in line to step up and take over if Rivers goes out.

Unfortunately, Joerger is currently not around the team as he's undergoing cancer treatment. Therefore, the Sixers utilized Dan Burke as the acting head coach for the time being. Although Burke's been coaching in the NBA for decades, he's only been a head coach for a handful of games throughout his career.

Going into last Thursday's game against the Nets, Burke never won a game as a head coach. That all changed, though, as the Sixers took down the Brooklyn Nets and picked up an upset victory on the road.

A few days later, the Sixers returned to their home court in South Philly to host the Houston Rockets. Once again, Burke led the charge, and the Sixers picked up another win, making it four in a row.

Although Burke did a solid job going 2-0 as the Sixers' temporary head coach, he'll return to being an assistant on Wednesday night when the Sixers take on the Orlando Magic. According to a team official, Rivers has been cleared out of the health and safety protocol and traveled to Orlando to coach his team for the first time since last Tuesday in Toronto.

