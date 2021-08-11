Doc Rivers Discusses Sixers Adding Andre Drummond, Georges Niang

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't had the flashiest offseason since the 2021 NBA Draft came and went and the free agency floodgates opened up. Although many reports have indicated the Sixers are looking to make a significant move in the trade market as Ben Simmons is reportedly available, the front office didn't make a huge splash in free agency as they've added two new additions and brought back two other players.

Philly's first move when free agency opened up was to bring back the veteran sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz. As Korkmaz wrapped up his fourth season with the Sixers this past year, the Turkish reserve made it clear he'd like to return to Philly.

So, Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office brought Korkmaz back on a three-year deal. In addition to Korkmaz, the Sixers also retained the starting small forward, Danny Green. With a two-year deal, the Sixers bring back one of their more reliable three-point shooters and arguably the squad's best leader.

As far as new additions go, the Sixers added two new bench pieces. As Joel Embiid's latest backup Dwight Howard signed with the Los Angeles Lakers once again, the Sixers picked up LA's former backup, Andre Drummond with a one-year deal.

And to fill the void of Mike Scott, who saw his contract expire without a re-up from the 76ers, Morey and the front office landed former Utah Jazz stretch-four, Georges Niang. Since the two new signings, the Sixers have introduced Drummond and Niang as two of the team's newest members.

For the first time since his exit interview back in June, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers spoke publicly about his team. In attendance at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas watching Philly's youngsters perform in the NBA Summer League, Rivers made himself available for a quick interview live on NBA TV. That's when he reacted to the Sixers' newest signings for the first time.

"I think it’s a great place for him," Rivers said about Andre Drummond coming to Philadelphia. "Obviously, I’m biased, but having him and Joel, just think of that. Joel goes off the floor, Drummond comes on the floor. We’re gonna be protective of Joel so in the games Joel misses, we’re gonna have Andre Drummond starting in those games. That’s gonna make us all feel good all the time."

As for Niang, Rivers likes a range of qualities the former Jazz sharpshooter brings. "More character, veteran toughness, a shooter," Rivers explained. "We have the star power, it now is gonna come down on the fringe guys that we can bring in that are gonna fit in and play their roles and Niang is one of those guys."

Rivers has yet to get in the gym with his newest additions, but soon enough, he'll get the opportunity to see his revamped roster in action. While additional changes are expected to be made before training camp begins late next month, it seems Rivers is excited to work with this new roster soon enough.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.