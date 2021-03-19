Doc Rivers Believes Sixers Fans Take Dwight Howard to Another Level

When the Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran center Dwight Howard to a one-year contract back in November, it was widely believed that the Sixers were getting the best backup center that Joel Embiid has ever had since getting drafted in 2014.

At times, Howard has surely shown that. But there have been struggles along the way. Lately, though, Howard has been just as important as anybody on the court as he's offered a huge spark off the bench in the second half of the season so far.

So, what's different for Howard after the All-Star break? Sixers head coach Doc Rivers believes there are two key factors.

One: The supposed drinks Howard had during the All-Star break.

And two: the thousands of Philly fans in the stands at the Wells Fargo Center.

"It's probably the drinks he had in Puerto Rico or wherever he went over to break, you know, he was able to relax," Rivers joked before getting on a serious note.

"I think the fans help; he loves an audience," the head coach continued. "He's been so important to us. I thought he stabilized us in the first half [against the Knicks]. He came in and made some plays. I thought the Knicks were having their way with us in the physicality department, and then we threw in Dwight, and all that changed. That's what he does for your team."

On Tuesday night, Howard clocked in for 27 minutes off the bench. He shot 4-for-9 from the field and drained three of his five free-throws totaling for 11 points. He also collected 12 total rebounds and blocked three shots in the 99-96 win over New York.

A performance like the one he put on Tuesday night would've been considered one of his best this season with the Sixers. But recently, Howard's consistently stepping up in the absence of Embiid and becoming a key factor for the team's success.

Rivers believes that the authentic energy from a live crowd plays into his ability to show out. And if that's truly the case, then he'll only get better as more seats get filled as the season progresses.

