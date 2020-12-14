Doc Rivers: Mike Scott is Having a 'Phenomenal' Training Camp

This offseason, a large portion of the Philadelphia 76ers roster was heading into their first training camp being coached by the veteran, Doc Rivers. Though, for a few members on the team, this isn't their first go-round with Rivers as their leader.

Guys like Mike Scott, Tobias Harris, and Derrick Walton have experience playing for Rivers as they've all had stints with the Los Angeles Clippers. Two seasons ago, Scott and Harris came to the Sixers after getting traded by Rivers and the Clippers midway through the 2018-2019 season.

At the time, Harris was the headliner of the trade as he was having a career-year in Los Angeles. As for Scott, he was just filler in the deal. With the Clippers, Scott averaged just 4.8 points-per-game off the bench. Although his spirit wasn't broken, Scott could admit he wasn't playing very well for the Clippers.

During the same season, Scott saw a reemergence with the Sixers. In 27 games, the veteran forward averaged 7.8 points-per-game while shooting 41-percent from three. During the back-end of the Sixers' 2018-2019 run, his progress earned Scott a two-year contract during the following free agency period.

Last year, Scott participated in his first full season with the 76ers. Once again, Scott struggled and didn't hesitate to admit it. "When I was with the Clippers, I didn't play well," Scott said last Tuesday. "I didn't think I played well last year either."

During the 2019-2020 season, Scott appeared in 68 games for the Sixers. In an average of 17 minutes on the floor, the veteran forward put up six points-per-game while shooting 36-percent from deep.

Knowing he has more to offer, Scott made it clear last week that he's focused on getting back on track and offering consistency while coming off the bench for the 76ers this year. And according to Doc Rivers, everything is going according to plan for the 32-year-old veteran.

"Mike Scott has had a phenomenal training game, not a good one, a phenomenal one," Rivers said following practice on Monday. "I'm really happy for him. You know, he had a shot with me the first time, and I think he knows what I'm looking for out of him. You can see he has come in very comfortable, I would say would be the word, and he's been great."

