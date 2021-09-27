Rivers Still 'Thinks the World' of Disgruntled Star Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons' time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers might be running short, and a trade to another team cannot come soon enough for him. Following his controversial Game 7 performance in the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons began to check out on the Sixers.

Philly's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, confirmed on Monday the three-time All-Star's representatives officially requested a trade from the Sixers back in June when team reps met with Simmons' reps in Chicago during the NBA combine.

While the Sixers fielded offers from several teams, they haven't come across a deal worth making. As more time passes, the Sixers become more hesitant to dish out their disgruntled star. Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers, and other members of the Sixers organization attempted to convince Simmons to come back and compete for the 76ers next year. However, they were unsuccessful.

With training camp beginning on Tuesday, Simmons stands firm on his holdout and doesn't intend to show up. But that hasn't forced key members of the organization to change their minds about wanting the 25-year-old guard to show up.

"I still think the world of him," said Doc Rivers when discussing Simmons' game on Monday. "I think the world of him as a player. Just because he doesn't do certain things that you want him to do, doesn't mean he's a bad player. He made the All-Star team. He almost won the Defensive Player of the Year award."

Many assumed Doc Rivers' postgame comments after Philly's Game 7 loss to Atlanta indicated the veteran head coach has grown skeptical of Simmons' skillset after defending him all year long to keep his confidence level high. However, Rivers made it clear on Monday that it couldn't be further from the truth.

Sure, Rivers acknowledged Simmons' shortcomings, which mainly stem from the free-throw line. Other than that, though, the Sixers head coach is still confident in Simmons' skill set and hopes to work with him again next season.

