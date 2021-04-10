Doc Rivers and Tobias Harris Give Thoughts on Zion Williamson

When the Sixers and Pelicans met on Friday night, Zion Williamson would leave his mark all over the matchup. The second-year phenom would go off for 37 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, finishing just shy of his first career triple-double.

After the game, some members of the Sixers would be asked to give their thoughts on Williamson. First up would be Doc Rivers, who would give his thoughts on his progression since bursting on the scene in the NBA.

"[Zion] is just growing up. I mean, he's so young still, but his speed and power is unseen. I thought every mistake we made, Zion took advantage of tonight. You have to game plan, and you have to have the right game plan to deal with him," said Rivers.

Later on, Tobias Harris would also speak to the media. He would then go on to give his thoughts on going against a player as unique as Williamson.

"He is as physically gifted as they come. His physicality and the way that he can use his athleticism to get downhill and make powerful plays is huge. He has the size and speed and agility out there to make plays downhill, and it was tough all night for us," he said.

Harris would also say that the 20-year-old is "the real deal" in this league.

When a team that prides itself on how well they play defense speaks highly of a player like this, you know it is legit. Even with throwing multiple different looks at him defensively, Zion was still able to get just about anything he wanted on the floor Friday night.

These comments from Harris and Rivers speak volumes to how much of an enigma Zion Williamson is in the NBA.

