Rivers Remains Unsure of Whether Simmons Will Play for Sixers or Not

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to practice after getting the day off. While most players spent their Tuesday resting after facing the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, one member of the Sixers roster was getting some required work done at the team's facility.

Ben Simmons hasn't shown face around the Sixers' practice facility since the team dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs. As the Sixers tipped off against Brooklyn on Monday, the three-time All-Star showed up to the Wells Fargo Center by surprise and was ready to undergo a COVID-19 test.

After going through his first test, Simmons participated in the next steps to joining the team by showing up to the practice facility on Tuesday to take a physical. Also, he participated in meetings with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, General Manager Elton Brand, and head coach Doc Rivers.

"We met yesterday several times," said Rivers. "We did all the stuff, the physicals, testing, and everything else he needed to do. He'll come back in this evening and workout with guys -- well, individual workouts -- until he clears protocol, and then we'll go from there."

Right now, Simmons' intentions aren't totally clear. While he's back in Philly and going through the steps to return to the floor, it's not exactly confirmed whether the 25-year-old will actually take the floor with his 76ers teammates anytime soon.

"I can't get in anyone's head," Rivers said in regards to Simmons' real intentions. "[The meeting] was great, but we'll see. Like again, I'm not gonna get into what he said or whatever. We'll all find that out. It's just like when I'm asked about lineups. You'll figure it out -- you always will."

For the time being, Simmons isn't permitted to join the Sixers. He'll have to remain away from the team for the next few days and continue testing negative for COVID-19. Once that timeline he's forced to spend away is officially up, then Doc Rivers and the 76ers will have a much better idea of what the star guard's plan is.

