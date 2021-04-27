Doc Rivers Wasn't Worried About Sixers' Losing Streak

The Sixers would return home on Monday to take on a struggling Oklahoma City Thunder team. They would take care of business on their home floor, winning by a final score of 121-90.

This blowout win ends the Sixers' losing streak at four games. While this losing streak might have been viewed as a rough spot for some, Doc Rivers did not seem phased by it.

During his postgame media availability, Rivers would be asked his thoughts on finally ending the losing skid. He would say that this past week didn't bother him much or the team much, chalking it up to circumstance.

"I didn't really give it a lot of thought. I've had losing streaks that have bothered me before. I can tell you this one didn't bother us at all. We didn't pay much attention to it. We know we are a good team," said Rivers.

It is tough to stay competitive when your lineup is changing almost every game. That has been the reality for the Sixers over the past week, as multiple players are dealing with injuries.

Rivers and the team seem aware of the situation they were in over the past week. This is why they did not put much stock into the four-game losing streak they were on the wrong end of.

"Those four games, I'm not going to say it's nothing, but we didn't pay much attention to it," Rivers said after Monday's win.

Having a coach like Rivers during a stretch like this is invaluable. Not only has he kept the right frame of mind, but it appears he has kept the team focused despite a small losing skid.

