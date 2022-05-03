The Philadelphia 76ers knew before they hit the road to Miami that Joel Embiid wouldn't be able to take the floor for them in Game 1 against the Miami Heat.

As Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion during the Sixers' Game 6 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the first round, Embiid was ruled out indefinitely.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Embiid doesn't intend to travel to Miami at all during the first stretch of the second-round series. Therefore, he's expected to miss both games at the start of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that the Sixers would rely on a committee of centers in the absence of Embiid. Therefore, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Millsap, Paul Reed, and the rookie Charles Bassey were all technically in play going into Game 1.

On Monday night, the veteran DeAndre Jordan got the nod to start in Game 1 against the Heat. In Jordan's first four minutes of action, the veteran struggled as he turned the ball over twice was a minus-12 on the court as the Sixers trailed by as much as 14 points in the first quarter of action.

Following Jordan's rough start to the outing, Rivers rolled with both Paul Reed and Paul Millsap to follow. However, the first four minutes of the game wasn't the last time the Sixers utilized Jordan in Game 1.

When the Sixers came out for the second half, Jordan started and played for ten minutes. Then in the fourth quarter, he checked in for another three minutes. While Jordan's performance on Monday night received tons of criticism from spectators, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear the veteran center will continue garnering minutes as long as Embiid's out.

“We like DJ. We’re gonna keep starting him whether you like it or not.”

After the game, Rivers mentioned that the Sixers started Jordan over Reed because they didn't want the second-year veteran getting into foul trouble early.

The head coach also added that Jordan's teammates believe in him, despite what the outsiders say or think. The situation certainly isn't ideal, but the Sixers will continue to roll with a committee of guys, including Jordan, at the five spot with Embiid out.

