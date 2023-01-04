Doc Rivers, Willie Green Trade Compliments Before Monday Matchup

Three nights after facing each other for the first time this season, the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Orleans Pelicans battled it out once more in South Philly on Monday night.

Once again, Monday’s matchup featured Sixers head coach Doc Rivers battling it out against a former player of his in Pelicans coach, Willie Green.

Prior to venturing into coaching, Green played in the NBA for 12 seasons, beginning his career with the 76ers. After getting selected 41st overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, Green was subsequently traded to the Sixers after being taken by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Following a seven-season stint with the Sixers, Green moved on to play with several organizations, including stops in New Orleans, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Orlando. After playing in 52 games with the Magic during the 2014-2015 season, Green hung up the jersey and then started his career in coaching.

Doc Rivers was waiting for Green to make the transition and was ready to offer the former guard a spot on his bench with the Clippers. Unfortunately, the Clippers delayed the hiring process, which led to Green getting scooped up by the Golden State Warriors.

“Should’ve never let him get away,” Rivers said regarding Green before Monday’s game. “Really, we were about to sign him as an assistant coach, and we were going through contractual, trying to sign the players first, then Golden State’s Steve Kerr snuck in and stole him from me.”

“It was really close,” said Green. “Doc is the man. I had an opportunity to play for him when I was with the Clippers. Just a joyful time.”

What was it about Green that convinced Rivers he had a future in coaching?

“He just has a way with guys. He knows the game, knows the talk,” Rivers explained. “He’s one of those guys, similar to Ty (Lue). There are certain guys that can say things to guys that don’t offend you. It’s the truth. I think Willie does the same thing, Monty (Williams) does the same thing. I feel like all those three guys I’ve had relationships with. All three, you knew they would be coaches.”

Green dished compliments right back, crediting Rivers for what he brought to the table when he coached the Pelicans’ coach and other players around the league.

“He’s a players’ coach,” said Green. “High, high IQ of basketball. It’s the reason why everywhere he goes, he has success. I did have an opportunity to coach for him. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. But we still continue to talk, text, and wish each other luck.”

Monday’s game was the second and final time Green and Rivers would battle it out during the regular season. Both coach’s teams split the series, as the Pelicans found success on Friday, while Philadelphia took the cake on Monday.

