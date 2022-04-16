A few years ago, the Philadelphia 76ers met with the Toronto Raptors on a road that could lead to the Eastern Conference Finals. After taking down the Brooklyn Nets in round one, the Sixers met with the Raptors for a slugfest in round two.

In Game 1, the Sixers came up short on the road, losing 108-95. In Game 2, the Sixers hit the Raptors back and secured themselves a 94-89 victory. When the series went to South Philly, the Sixers dominated Toronto 116-95 to take a 2-1 series lead.

But the Raptors wouldn't let them get too far ahead as Toronto picked up a tight 101-96 victory on the road to tie the series up. When the Sixers and the Raptors went back up Noth, the 76ers slipped into a blowout loss as the Raptors dropped 125 on them, holding the Sixers to just 89 points.

With their backs against the wall, the Sixers kept the series alive and forced a Game 7 after defeating the Raptors 112-101 at home for Game 6. At this point, everybody knows what happened between the Sixers and the Raptors during Game 7.

During the final seconds of a game that was tied at 90, former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard let off a last-second shot over Sixers star Joel Embiid. After what felt like a thousand bounces, the buzzer-beater shot went in and sent the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Embiid left the court in tears as he felt he had let the city of Philadelphia down. Fast forward three years later, Embiid and the Sixers are set to face the Raptors for a seven-game playoff series once again -- this time in the first round.

In the week leading up to Game 1, Philly and Toronto got five days off from competing against other teams. Therefore, the Sixers held four practice sessions during that time. As the first of potentially seven games against the Raptors approach, Embiid reflected on the series that sent him packing several years ago.

Is There Anything to Prove?

The five-time Sixers All-Star is typically one to use shortcomings as motivation moving forward. However, Embiid doesn't use that grueling seven-game series from 2019 as a bulletin board material going into Saturday's game.

"I mean, it’s not the same team," said Embiid, as he denied the idea that he has anything to prove in a series against Toronto. "2019 was three years ago. You know, I’m just trying to do everything possible. One game at a time, one round at a time. Like I’ve been saying all season, if everybody plays the way we’re supposed to play, I think we gotta pretty good chance.”

Embiid's right. While Toronto still has a few members from the 2019 squad on their roster today, the key players that conducted that championship run are gone. That's not to downplay Toronto going into round one, but the first-round battle between the Sixers and the Raptors isn't necessarily a direct sequel with the same cast.

