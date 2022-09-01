Trade Details on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Collin Sexton Swap

The Cleveland Cavaliers took advantage of the New York Knicks’ decision to ink RJ Barrett to a four-year extension this week.

For weeks, the Knicks explored the idea of moving the 22-year-old Barrett in a blockbuster trade to land Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

After the Knicks and the Jazz failed to strike a trade earlier this week, the Knicks stayed true to a deadline they put in place and signed Barrett to a notable four-year extension.

While the Knicks weren’t all the way out on Mitchell, it became clear that New York would have a hard time landing him.

Although the Knicks were the only team linked to Mitchell for a while, the Cleveland Cavaliers inserted themselves into the picture this week and struck a deal with the Jazz. On Thursday, the two franchises agreed to a trade to relocate Mitchell to Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

What Did It Take to End the Sweepstakes?

The Cavaliers will part ways with several players and picks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavaliers will trade Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton, who was working on a new deal after wrapping up his original contract.

Per Charania, Sexton will be moved on a sign-and-trade and is slated to make $72 million over the next four seasons in Utah.

In addition to the players mentioned, the Cavaliers will also part ways with numerous first-round picks and swap two picks in the future.

Cavs’ Stock Rising

The Cavaliers had a shockingly solid season in 2021-2022. Although they ended on a low note by losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament, which forced them to miss the playoffs, the Cavaliers were expected to be playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Without Sexton for most of last season, the Cavaliers finished the year with a 44-38 record, placing them eighth in the East. Instead of getting Sexton back to fill a void in the backcourt, the Cavaliers improve at the guard position by landing a three-time All-Star in Mitchell.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.