Skip to main content
Trade Details on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Collin Sexton Swap

Trade Details on Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, Collin Sexton Swap

How did the Cavaliers land Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz?

The Cleveland Cavaliers took advantage of the New York Knicks’ decision to ink RJ Barrett to a four-year extension this week.

For weeks, the Knicks explored the idea of moving the 22-year-old Barrett in a blockbuster trade to land Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

After the Knicks and the Jazz failed to strike a trade earlier this week, the Knicks stayed true to a deadline they put in place and signed Barrett to a notable four-year extension

While the Knicks weren’t all the way out on Mitchell, it became clear that New York would have a hard time landing him. 

Although the Knicks were the only team linked to Mitchell for a while, the Cleveland Cavaliers inserted themselves into the picture this week and struck a deal with the Jazz. On Thursday, the two franchises agreed to a trade to relocate Mitchell to Cleveland, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Did It Take to End the Sweepstakes?

The Cavaliers will part ways with several players and picks. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavaliers will trade Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton, who was working on a new deal after wrapping up his original contract.

Per Charania, Sexton will be moved on a sign-and-trade and is slated to make $72 million over the next four seasons in Utah.

In addition to the players mentioned, the Cavaliers will also part ways with numerous first-round picks and swap two picks in the future.

Cavs’ Stock Rising

The Cavaliers had a shockingly solid season in 2021-2022. Although they ended on a low note by losing to the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament, which forced them to miss the playoffs, the Cavaliers were expected to be playoff contenders in the Eastern Conference ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Without Sexton for most of last season, the Cavaliers finished the year with a 44-38 record, placing them eighth in the East. Instead of getting Sexton back to fill a void in the backcourt, the Cavaliers improve at the guard position by landing a three-time All-Star in Mitchell. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (3)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_17495952_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Donovan Mitchell Lands in Sixers’ Conference

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_7648530_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Guard Andre Miller Lands Coaching Job

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18102773_168388689_lowres (1)
News

ESPN Survey Shows Sixers' Rival Had Better Offseason

By Declan Harris
USATSI_17328041_168388689_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell Unlikely to Join Sixers' Divison Anytime Soon

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18288779_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Pick Mikal Bridges Links With Harper, Phillies

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17896994_168388689_lowres (1)
News

ESPN Survey Shows Joel Embiid Among MVP Candidates

By Declan Harris
USATSI_17993166_168388689_lowres
News

NBA FA Montrezl Harrell Could Land on Sixers’ Radar Soon

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17597614_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers Announce Key Dates Before Preseason

By Justin Grasso