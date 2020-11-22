Howard, Curry Pick Sixers Jersey Numbers

When Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey came to town last month, nobody expected the roster to remain the same. As a known deal-maker with the Houston Rockets, Morey has earned the reputation of a guy who likes to shake things up if they aren't going right.

Last season, the Sixers' front office landed themselves in a bit of a mess. The team clung to the idea that they were a roster that's built for the playoffs. When the playoffs eventually rolled around, though, everything went south.

As we know, Philly didn't get very far during last year's postseason. In a first-round series against the Boston Celtics, the Sixers found themselves eliminated in four games. It wasn't a sign to blow up the roster exactly, but it was a warning that significant tweaks needed to be made before the team ended up on a dangerous path.

Morey's in Philly trying to save the direction of the Sixers. This week, he's already made two trades and inked a veteran center in free agency. On Wednesday, hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, Morey sent Al Horford in a package of picks and draft rights to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

As the Thunder are sorting some things out, that deal has yet to become official. Meanwhile, Morey's second deal with the Sixers brought veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry to the Sixers from the Dallas Mavericks. Shortly after the draft concluded during the early hours on Thursday morning, the deal became official. Curry took to Instagram to show off his new Sixers threads.

Seth Curry will wear No. 31

Dwight Howard to rock No. 39

After some strange confusion on Friday night, Dwight Howard has decided to ink a one-year deal with the Sixers, despite showing early excitement about a possible return to the Los Angeles Lakers.

For those who might've been skeptical about the accuracy of the news regarding Howard joining the 76ers -- worry no more. On Saturday, the 76ers officially announced the signing of Howard. Although he doesn't have his hands on a new jersey just yet, Howard will wear No. 39 for the Sixers next season.

