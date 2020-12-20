Dwight Howard Plans to Become Sixers' 'Agitator' This Season

The Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran center Dwight Howard to a one-year contract late last month. Typically, when a 35-year-old veteran lands with a new team, they come in expecting to take on a small role -- but Doc Rivers and the Sixers have big plans for the 2020 NBA Champion.

Sure, Howard will back up Joel Embiid at the center position, but he's also coming to Philly as a vocal veteran leader. As Philly lacked guidance and championship expertise last year, Howard brings a different kind of leadership and energy to the locker room.

And while he's arguably the best backup center to Joel Embiid, Howard will also play the role of being the Sixers' "agitator" in 2020-2021, according to the big man himself.

"Once the season starts, there will be guys that coach will probably ask me to agitate him and get them out of their gameplay, and I'll be ready for it," Howard said on Friday night following a scrappy game with the Indiana Pacers.

Early on, Howard got into a bit of foul trouble as he went back and forth with Indiana's big man, Domantas Sabonis. While it seemed Howard was beginning to grow slightly frustrated at times, the big man was never knocked off his game. By the time the matchup wrapped up, Howard finished with 14 points and four rebounds.

"I've been playing in the league for seventeen years," Howard continued. "I've been the agitator. I've been on the other end of it where people are trying to agitate me. So, whatever I have to do -- whatever it takes to help this team win -- I'm willing to do it. I know it's a big part for our team to mentally destroy other teams, and it starts with Joel [Embiid] and myself."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_