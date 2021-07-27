Dwight Howard Trying to Add New Element to His Game

The Sixers have multiple decisions to make this offseason regarding the roster. While their core is locked up long-term, multiple members of the supporting cast are free agents. Among the batch of free agents is veteran center Dwight Howard.

It did not take long for Howard to leave his mark in Philadelphia. From taking young players under his wing to becoming a fan-favorite, Howard's first season in Philly was a near success.

The 36-year-old Howard is not ready to call it a career just yet. He recently took to Instagram to showcase his offseason workouts. Not only is Howard keeping his game sharp, but he is looking to add new elements. His latest video shows him working on his outside shooting.

Last season Howard hit five threes on 20 attempts, both career-highs. Even at this point in his NBA tenure, Howard is trying to adapt to the current times.

Speculations can be made that he is trying to entice the Sixers to bring him back for another season. If Howard can develop anything close to a reliable outside shot, he becomes an enticing option to remain the backup center for Joel Embiid.

This lack of shooting is a large part of what made Howard unplayable for the Sixers at times. When sharing the floor with Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle, the lineup struggled with spacing. If the future Hall of Famer can rectify some of those problems, it could land him back in Philadelphia.

Howard said on multiple occasions that he would love to return to the Sixers following this season. Becoming a close to capable outside shooter definitely helps his chances of doing so.

