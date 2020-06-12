Philadelphia 76ers All-Star point guard Ben Simmons is creating buzz surrounding his return as he gears up for the restart of the NBA. Earlier this week, Simmons departed from the Philadelphia/New Jersey area to hit the gym out in Los Angeles. And recently, Simmons was joined by former Miami Heat legend, Dwyane Wade.

It's unclear as to whether Simmons was working out with Wade or just learning from the former NBA star. Either way, the Sixers' guard is likely getting some excellent pointers from one of his legendary mentors as he works on a return to the court.

Just a few months ago, Simmons was inactive for the Sixers as he was dealing with an injury, which was diagnosed as a lower-back impingement. While the injury didn't require surgery, Simmons did have to go through an intense rehab to get his back right before he can get back out onto the court.

On the night of the NBA's infamous COVID-19 suspension, Simmons was issued a three-week timetable before a re-evaluation. Had the NBA stayed on track, the Sixers guard would've likely missed the remainder of the regular season and potentially a handful of postseason games.

That won't be the case, however. Since the entire league suspended action, Simmons had permission to continue his rehab at the Sixers' practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, throughout the quarantine. And now, the Sixers expect Simmons to return once training camp 2.0 fires up fully.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_