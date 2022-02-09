ESPN's Windhorst Explains Harden's Frustration Level With Nets

When James Harden was disgruntled as a member of the Houston Rockets, it was apparent with his body language. Eventually, Harden publicly made it known that he couldn't move forward and continue to be productive in Houston.

Not too long after demanding a trade, Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets. Fast forward a little over a year later, and we're seeing a similar situation unfold. The last time Harden played for the Nets was seven days ago in Sacramento. Harden checked in for nearly 40 minutes and scored a season-low of four points.

Harden's effort level was questionable last week before he went on a three-game absence due to hamstring issues. While Harden hasn't come outright and say he wants to move on before the trade deadline kicks in on Thursday, there is a lot of smoke around a potential trade between the Nets and the Sixers, involving Harden, Ben Simmons, and more.

While the Nets continue to suggest that Harden remains committed to their team for the rest of the 2021-2022 NBA season, ESPN's Brian Windhorst painted a much different picture on Wednesday morning as he joined Mike Greenberg on Greeny.

“I can’t tell you how much James Harden wants this. You gotta be very careful using the "Q" word, or saying whatever. But, his actions over the last ten days are basically a threat to the Nets. What he did in Sacramento last week — at that time, the Nets lost I believe five or six in a row — that’s a game they have to win for about five different reasons." “He is screaming in every way he possibly can, ‘I don’t want to be here get me out of here’ like he did in Houston. What the real issue is here for the Nets is not the consequences of making this deal. It’s the consequences of not making this trade.”

The Sixers and the Nets are actively engaging in trade discussions, according to many reports. The two franchises have until Thursday afternoon to get a deal done before the NBA puts a cap on all trades for the remainder of the year.

While it would be ideal for the Sixers to get away from the Simmons situation and land another star as soon as possible, there is a very high chance that Philadelphia pursues Harden in the summer even if they don't land the former MVP by Thursday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.