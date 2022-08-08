ESPN Praises Sixers’ Strong Offseason Moves

When the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 playoff run concluded with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the second round, they figured out they weren't good enough.

A lack of depth, physical, and mental toughness played a part in Philly's inability to get beyond the second round. Therefore, significant changes were to be expected in the offseason.

Although the Sixers' front office was rumored to be star-hunting this offseason, Daryl Morey and his team did quite the opposite. Rather than replacing some of their top guys, the 76ers looked to complement their current star core of Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris.

During the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers parted ways with their lone pick to acquire Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton. Then when free agency opened up, the 76ers inked P.J. Tucker, Danuel House, and Trevelin Queen before re-signing James Harden.

While the Sixers could still be working the trade and free agency market, they have been praised by ESPN for the moves they've made so far. According to Kevin Pelton, the Sixers scored an A-grade offseason a little over a month before training camp begins.

"Harden's decision to decline a $47.2 million player option and sign for a lower starting salary -- something ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week the NBA will investigate for tampering -- gave Philadelphia the ability to use the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to add Tucker. "In addition to Tucker, the 76ers also signed fellow former Houston Rocket Danuel House Jr. and acquired De'Anthony Melton in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. The result is a deeper Philadelphia option with more two-way contributors to put around the stars."

The Sixers still have question marks surrounding them, but the added veteran depth to the roster certainly makes them look better on paper.

While their postseason success will ultimately hinge on guys like Embiid, Harden, Maxey, and Harris since their minutes will increase as the rotation shortens, it's hard to imagine the 76ers are a weaker team than last year, which is a win for Morey's offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.