Ex-Sixers Guard Shares Tough Task With Bronny James on Lakers
Soon, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves will fire up their first-round battle in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Heading into the series, former Sixers guard Shake Milton has an important task that he shares with Bronny James.
Play like Anthony Edwards.
Following Wednesday’s practice session out in LA, Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed that Milton and Bronny were used as Edwards on the scout team. The former Georgia guard has lived up to the hype as the 2020 first-overall pick and is sure to be a handful for the Lakers in the series, as he’s grown into one the NBA’s most notable stars at age 23.
Milton and James will likely have a tough time cracking the Lakers’ rotation in the playoffs. During his rookie season, Bronny appeared in 27 games, averaging seven minutes of action. He split time between the LA Lakers and the South Bay affiliate in the NBA G League.
While with LA, Bronny averaged two points on 31 percent shooting. He starred in the G League, shooting 44 percent from the field and 38 percent from deep to average 22 points. He also accounted for five rebounds and five assists per game.
As for Milton, he made 30 appearances for the Lakers this year after getting traded earlier in the season. Seeing the court for an average of 12 minutes per game, Milton posted averages of four points and two assists.
Since parting ways with the Sixers after year five in Philadelphia, Milton has suited up for five teams, including the Lakers. Last year, Milton started the season off with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons for a short run before reaching a buyout. Milton then signed with the New York Knicks.
Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Knicks moved Milton to the Brooklyn Nets. After 27 appearances with the Nets, Milton was moved to the Lakers in December. He’s set to embark on his seventh playoff journey since entering the NBA in 2018.