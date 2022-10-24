Skip to main content

Former 76ers Draft Pick Lands With San Antonio Spurs

Charles Bassey finds a new home after the 76ers waived him.

Just days after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in upset fashion, the San Antonio Spurs are scooping up one of their former players.

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Spurs are signing the second-year center Charles Bassey. According to Charania, Bassey lands a two-way deal with San Antonio.

Coming out of Western Kentucky, Bassey wrapped up his junior season in 2021. He started in 28 games and put up 17 points per game, shooting 59 percent from the floor while averaging 11 rebounds. 

After declaring for the NBA Draft in 2021, Bassey landed on the Sixers as the 53rd overall pick. Despite having contract disputes throughout his first couple of months with the team, Bassey eventually inked an NBA contract with Philadelphia.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bassey spent his rookie season on the Sixers. The first-year center saw the court in 23 games, averaging seven minutes on the floor and putting up three points per game while coming down with two rebounds per game.

The Sixers also utilized Bassey as a G League prospect. In 17 games, Bassey saw the court for an average of 28 minutes, putting up 18 points per game and coming down with ten rebounds per matchup.

Following his rookie season, Bassey was battling to crack the Sixers’ final roster. As the team saw improvements from Paul Reed and signed Montrezl Harrell, Bassey was on the chopping block. Unfortunately, Bassey was cut loose after appearing in just one of four preseason games.

Now, he’ll get another shot in the NBA by joining the Spurs as a two-way prospect. Therefore, he’ll again spend time in the G League, playing for the Austin Spurs. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (2)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs

USATSI_19266802_168388689_lowres
News

PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19281598_168388689_lowres
News

Spurs' Devin Vassell Discusses Recipe for Defeating Sixers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19289459_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Congratulate Phillies for Clinching World Series Spot

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_8243298_168388689_lowres
News

Brett Brown ‘Saved’ Gregg Popovich by Returning to Spurs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19224444_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Airs PJ Tucker’s Message After Loss to Spurs

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19283200_168388689_lowres
News

Is Embiid Back to MVP Form After 40-Point Night vs. Spurs?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19283276_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19283242_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers: 76ers Aren’t Ready to Win After Spurs Loss

By Justin Grasso