Newly Signed Sixers Guard Joins Team for Morning Shootaround

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have had players coming in and out of the organization quickly as the team works on building its developmental roster.

On Wednesday, former LSU standout Skylar Mays became the latest prospect to join the Sixers, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

Mays entered the NBA through the 2020 NBA Draft. He was a second-rounder, selected 50th overall. In his two-year stint with the Hawks, Mays appeared in 61 games, picking up five starts. He averaged eight minutes on the floor, scoring 3.3 points per game while shooting 33 percent from deep.

While it’s assumed that Mays will be a G League prospect for the Sixers’ affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, the young veteran was spotted at the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning as they prepare for their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets.

It’s unclear if Mays will garner playing time on Wednesday night or not. When Philadelphia signed prospects such as Mac McClung, Patrick McCaw, and Justin Smith recently, none of them suited up for the team as they were all waived in the recent days.

The expectation is that the three players mentioned above will join the Blue Coats for training camp. Mays is likely in the same boat, even though he has a chance to pick up limited playing time in the fourth and final preseason game for the Sixers against the Hornets.

