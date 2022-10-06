Former NBA Executive Makes Bold Sixers Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers ended their 2021-2022 season by failing to get past the second round of the playoffs for the second-straight season. After falling short to the top-seeded Miami Heat, the Sixers had a “targeted” offseason, as head coach Doc Rivers described it.

With a need for reliable and proven two-way veterans who bring a no-nonsense mentality to the court, the Sixers netted PJ Tucker, Danuel House, De’Anthony Melton, and Montezl Harrell.

Based on what they did on paper, the Sixers’ front office received a ton of praise over the summer for having a stellar offseason with their new personnel.

The Athletic’s John Hollinger, who served as an executive for the Memphis Grizzlies, is the latest to praise Philadelphia’s improved roster as he formed a bold prediction for their upcoming run.

"I’m not sure this team will have the best record in the East in the regular season, not with Embiid playing 65-ish games and Harden putting it into cruise control on random January nights in Detroit. But the improved depth should be a big factor in managing the odometer on Harden and Embiid; Philly should finish in the top-three seeds without putting too much strain on its key players. Get them to a postseason series healthy, and I like how they match up against the Bucks, Celtics and Nets. "So here goes: I’m picking Philly to win it all, and Embiid to win MVP. Check back in nine months for a good laugh."

Well, that’s quite the prediction. In a tough Eastern Conference that’s had a new NBA Finals representative for the last four seasons, the Sixers could become the fifth after the Boston Celtics made their run last year.

The Sixers are certainly built better this time around, but as Hollinger added, health will be key. Over the last two offseasons, Sixers center Joel Embiid battled a notable injury entering the second round of the postseason.

Two years ago, it was his knee that caused him to sport a brace for the remainder of the playoff run. Last year, it was Embiid’s hand that needed to be wrapped up and his face that needed to be covered with a mask to prevent further damage.

The good thing for the Sixers is that Embiid’s able to fight through the pain and play. Unfortunately, his toughness hasn’t translated to success in the second round just yet.

The Eastern Conference is loaded with playoff-caliber teams, and anybody can make a run to the finals this year. Picking the Sixers to be that squad is certainly a bold take. However, saying Embiid could take home MVP isn’t nearly as far-fetched.

Over the last two years, Embiid was voted as the NBA’s runner-up for the prestigious award. Both years, Embiid lost out to Denver’s Nikola Jokic, even after the Sixers’ big man led the league in scoring last year.

If Embiid can get himself back into the top-three MVP conversation for a third-straight season, the voters will have to re-think the way they view Philly’s center, as he’s grown into one of the most versatile and dominant players in the league.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.