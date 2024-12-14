Former Philadelphia 76ers Guard Included in Warriors-Nets Trade
On Sunday, the NBA's signing restriction deadline will pass, making players who had signed with a new team in the offseason eligible to be included in trades.
With this in mind, front offices around the league have been fielding offers to improve their teams, the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors are no different.
As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets are trading Dennis Schroder and a second-round pick to the Warriors in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round picks.
Schroder has gotten off to a hot start for Jordi Fernandez's side, averaging 18 points per game on 45 percent from the field, while also dishing out six assists per game. The German veteran had enjoyed an increase across his scoring numbers following the sidelining of fellow Nets guard Cam Thomas, who is out due to an injury to his hamstring.
Following Friday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the Nets sit in the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-15.
Melton's stint in Golden State was short-lived, having joined following his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers in the summer, appearing in only six games for Steve Kerr before suffering from a partially torn left ACL in early November.
Across his six-game stint, Melton averaged ten points per game on 40 percent accuracy while still showing his eye for defense, recording seven steals.
According to a report, following a successful surgery in early December, the six-year veteran is expected to make a return to action prior to the start of the 2025-26 NBA season.