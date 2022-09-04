Former Sixer Danny Green Gets High Praise for Being Underrated

When Daryl Morey first took over the Philadelphia 76ers' front office, one of his first orders of business was to move the undesirable contract attached to Al Horford.

As Horford's first season in Philadelphia was a major disappointment, it became clear that Horford and the 76ers were ready to cut ties much earlier than expected. Morey managed to sell a Horford-based package to the rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder.

In return, the Sixers landed a seasoned veteran two-way wing in Danny Green. At the time, Green was coming off back-to-back championship runs with the Toronto Raptors and the Los Angeles Lakers. After helping the Lakers snag a ring in 2020, LA sent Green to OKC, who then flipped him to Philadelphia, where he hoped to snag his third ring in three years.

Green was a critical member of the Sixer's 2020-2021 roster. While his best days were behind him, he still brought value to both sides of the court and was recognized as an essential leader in the locker room. Over the years, Green has garnered a lot of criticism, but a recent list recalling the league's most underrated players of the decade offers Green well-deserved praise.

The Most Underrated?

In no particular order, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey noted his top ten underrated players of the last ten years. To no surprise, the three-time champion Green landed on the list, which also includes former Philly players George Hill and Paul Millsap.

"Green is the epitome of the three-and-D archetype. No one in league history matches or exceeds both of his career marks for threes per game and defensive box plus/minus. "It's a big part of why Green has three championships with three different organizations and why his teams have outscored opponents by 4.1 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor over the past decade."

After his first season with the Sixers, Green re-signed on a two-year deal last summer. Unfortunately, he was plagued with injuries throughout the 2021-2022 season. Although he was healthy in the second round of the playoffs, Green's postseason ended on a bad note as he suffered a knee injury, which required surgery.

Next season, Green will spend time rehabbing from his injury in Memphis. During the 2022 NBA Draft, Green was traded to the Grizzlies in exchange for De'Anthony Melton and Philly's 2022 first-round pick.

It's unclear when Green will return to the floor next season, but the Grizzlies are likely looking forward to having the veteran around leading just as he's done in the past.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.