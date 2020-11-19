Former Sixers G Landry Shamet Gets Traded to Brooklyn Nets

Veteran guard Landry Shamet is on the move once again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Sixers guard will find a new home on draft night as he has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Back in 2018, Shamet wrapped up a successful stint at Wichita State and entered the 2018 NBA Draft. That's when the Philadelphia 76ers selected the young guard with the 26th overall pick.

During his rookie season, Shamet emerged as a solid rotational player for the Sixers. Coming off the bench, Shamet averaged roughly 20 minutes on the floor and put up roughly eight points-per-game while knocking down 40-percent of his threes.

At the time, Shamet was working to succeed former Sixers veteran JJ Redick. But everything changed once the Sixers packaged Shamet in a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers back in February of 2019.

Shamet was a key piece in the trade that landed the Sixers Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic before their 2019 NBA Playoff run. Shamet continued to emerge as a solid rookie as he garnered a starting role with the Clippers.

As the Clippers looked to revamp their roster with hopes of a championship run in 2019-2020, Shamet garnered a role to come off the bench. In 53 regular-season games last year, Shamet averaged 9 points-per-game and shot 37-percent from three.

Now, Shamet will find himself traded for the second time in three seasons. On Wednesday, the Clippers worked out a three-way trade with the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons picked up the 19th overall pick, while the Clippers received Luke Kennard. Meanwhile, Shamet will get a fresh start with the Nets.

