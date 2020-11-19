SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Former Sixers G Landry Shamet Gets Traded to Brooklyn Nets

Justin Grasso

Veteran guard Landry Shamet is on the move once again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, former Sixers guard will find a new home on draft night as he has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Back in 2018, Shamet wrapped up a successful stint at Wichita State and entered the 2018 NBA Draft. That's when the Philadelphia 76ers selected the young guard with the 26th overall pick.

During his rookie season, Shamet emerged as a solid rotational player for the Sixers. Coming off the bench, Shamet averaged roughly 20 minutes on the floor and put up roughly eight points-per-game while knocking down 40-percent of his threes.

At the time, Shamet was working to succeed former Sixers veteran JJ Redick. But everything changed once the Sixers packaged Shamet in a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers back in February of 2019.

Shamet was a key piece in the trade that landed the Sixers Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, and Boban Marjanovic before their 2019 NBA Playoff run. Shamet continued to emerge as a solid rookie as he garnered a starting role with the Clippers. 

As the Clippers looked to revamp their roster with hopes of a championship run in 2019-2020, Shamet garnered a role to come off the bench. In 53 regular-season games last year, Shamet averaged 9 points-per-game and shot 37-percent from three.

Now, Shamet will find himself traded for the second time in three seasons. On Wednesday, the Clippers worked out a three-way trade with the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons picked up the 19th overall pick, while the Clippers received Luke Kennard. Meanwhile, Shamet will get a fresh start with the Nets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Select Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey in 2020 NBA Draft

With the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Kentucky combo guard, Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso

Analyzing Sixers Trade for Danny Green, Terrance Ferguson

Just hours before the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers sent Al Horford, Vasilije Micic and several picks to the Thunder for Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Trade Al Horford, Picks to Thunder for Danny Green

The Sixers have traded Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with draft picks in exchange for veteran guard, Danny Green.

Justin Grasso

2020 NBA Draft: Philadelphia 76ers Mock Roundup

With the 2020 NBA Draft approaching vastly, we take a look at a roundup of mock drafts from several major publications around the net.

Justin Grasso

Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal are on Sixers' Radar?

Recent Sixers rumors indicate the team's front office could be targeting Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine and Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rumors: Daryl Morey's Working on 'Something Significant'

James Harden might be a pipe dream for Philly, but Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey apparently has a trick up his sleeve.

Justin Grasso

NBA Draft: 76ers Reportedly Made a Promise to Arkansas' Isaiah Joe

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly made a promise to Arkansas prospect Isaiah Joe ahead of the 2020 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Rockets Owner Doesn't Want to Trade James Harden to Sixers

The Sixers are on a short list of preferred candidates for James Harden. However, Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta doesn't want to trade Harden back to Daryl Morey.

Justin Grasso

NBA Announced Structure for 76ers' 2020-2021 Season

Although the full schedules aren't ready, the NBA announced the structure of the Philadelphia 76ers' schedule for next season.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Prefers Mavericks Over 76ers

Possible Philadelphia 76ers trade target Buddy Hield reportedly prefers landing with the Dallas Mavericks over anybody.

Justin Grasso