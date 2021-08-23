Former Sixers, Magic Forward James Ennis is Showing Interest in This Team

NBA veteran James Ennis is on the search for his next landing spot. At 31-years-old, Ennis has found his calling in the league. While he's not necessarily a player that teams will bring on to garner a starring role, he's proven that he can be a solid veteran addition to come off the bench for a contender.

A few seasons ago, the Sixers offered Ennis a chance to play that role on their team. As they acquired the veteran from the Houston Rockets amid the 2018-2019 season at the trade deadline, the Sixers had minutes to offer Ennis both in the regular season and in the playoffs.

During the 2019 postseason run, Ennis averaged 20 minutes on the floor for the Sixers. As his contract expired at the end of the season, the Sixers re-upped their deal with Ennis by bringing him back on a two-year contract.

Ennis appeared in 49 games for the Sixers in 2019-2020. As he started to slip out of the team's rotation, he discussed a potential scenario where he gets traded before the deadline. After waiving his no-trade clause on his two-year deal, the Sixers sent Ennis packing to play with the Orlando Magic.

For the next two seasons, Ennis proved he deserves a role on a contender. Although the Magic played just five playoff games during Ennis' two-year run with the team, the veteran forward was efficient for his own good as he averaged eight points while shooting 36-percent from deep over the last two seasons.

Now, as he waits patiently for a team to scoop him up from the free agency market, Ennis seems to have his eye on one team, in particular. And that team has been reportedly showing interest in Ennis as well.

[h/t Silver Screen and Roll]

Lakers fans, who have been monitoring Ennis' likes on Twitter as he's been linked to the team over the past week, found that the veteran forward has been favoriting a lot of tweets encouraging and hoping he signs to the Lakers.

If Ennis and the Lakers do come to an agreement, the veteran wing will surely be joining a championship contender, linking with NBA stars such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.