Former Sixers Center Norvel Pelle Will Join Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are signing former Sixers center Norvel Pelle, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Pelle has been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers' organization for quite some time prior to this season. The 27-year-old big man landed with the Sixers' G League affiliate the Delaware Blue Coats back in 2018.

After spending time in the G League for the Sixers, Pelle stood out as a solid rim protector. After a strong preseason last year, the 76ers kept Pelle around on a two-way deal. As Philly dealt with injuries and a lack of depth at the center position, Pelle found himself playing in a handful of games throughout the first half of the season.

Once Pelle's two-way contract made him ineligible to play in the NBA until the G League's season concluded, though, the 76ers decided to offer the big man his first NBA contract. As expected, Pelle agreed to the one-year deal and wrapped the season up strictly as a member of the Sixers.

In 24 games with the Sixers, Pelle averaged just under ten minutes on the court. During that time he contributed to 2.4 points-per-game on offense while knocking down 52-percent of his shots from the field. While he didn't have much of an impact for the 76ers on the offensive side of the ball, Pelle established himself as a decent rim protector on defense as he averaged 1.3 blocks-per-game.

A few months ago, the 76ers decided to move on from Pelle by waiving him. Pelle originally planned to continue his career as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers' organization on an exhibit 10 deal, but the Brooklyn Nets recently swooped in and intend to sign the second-year center to a one-year deal.

