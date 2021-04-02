Former Sixers Center Norvel Pelle Lands With Knicks

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Norvel Pelle has found a new home in the NBA again this season. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Pelle is inking a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks this weekend.

The 28-year-old center has been a journeyman in the NBA throughout his days of playing pro ball. After going undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft, Pelle landed in the NBA G League with the Delaware 87ers (now known as the Delaware Blue Coats).

After his first stint in Delaware, Pelle began bouncing around in leagues all across the world. Eventually, he made his way back to Delaware in 2018 and became a two-way signee for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019-2020.

Pelle didn't get much playing time on the Sixers' active roster at the beginning of the season, but he continued to stand out at the G League level. Then, midway through the season last year, the 76ers converted Pelle to a standard NBA contract.

In 2019-2020, Pelle played in 24 games for the 76ers. In a little under ten minutes per game, he shot 52-percent from the field while averaging three rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 2.4 points. Before the Sixers started their training camp sessions for the 2020-2021 season, the revamped front office waived Pelle.

Pelle then joined the Cleveland Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Canton Charger, for a while but eventually found himself signed to the Brooklyn Nets in late January. After playing in just three games, Brooklyn moved on from the second-year center.

As he remained in search of another opportunity in the NBA, Pelle once again joined the G League by going back to the Charge. Eventually, he earned a 10-day contract with the Sacramento Kings in February.

Although Sacramento chose not to keep Pelle around, he still isn't finished. Now, the former Sixers center will land with the New York Knicks for the next ten days as he hopes to find a permanent home for the remainder of the season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.