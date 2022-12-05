Former Two-Way Player Mike Foster Jr. Re-Joins 76ers’ Affiliate

In the midst of a tough stretch filled with injuries, the Philadelphia 76ers had to make a notable roster change in order to improve their depth.

With injuries affecting the team’s starting backcourt of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers have rolled out De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton as the team’s starters. Considering Melton has battled a setback of his own while playing, and multiple reserves were out with injuries at a point, the 76ers needed to add another guard to the mix.

Unfortunately, that spelled the end for their two-way big man, Michael Foster Jr. Just one month after getting his Exhibit-10 deal upgraded to a two-way contract, Foster Jr. finally made his debut with the Sixers during a Tuesday night victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Shortly after, Foster was notified he would be waived. In a corresponding move, the Sixers inked former Detroit Pistons guard Saben Lee to a two-way deal, replacing Foster.

Last week, Foster cleared waivers after the two-day window. Since he was already with the Sixers’ organization, the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, retained Foster’s rights should he return to the G League.

On Monday morning, the Blue Coats announced that would be the case as they welcomed Foster Jr. back to the team a little over a week since he was released. In a related move, the Blue Coats waived Derek Culver.

In six games with the Blue Coats this season, Foster averaged 26 minutes on the floor. During that time, he drained 54 percent of his shots from the field and 40 percent of his threes while averaging nearly three shots from beyond the arc per game. Foster put up 17 points per game while coming down with seven assists.

The Blue Coats are set to take on the Long Island Nets on Monday night in New York. It’s unclear if Foster intends to make his return to the Blue Coats on Monday or if his reunion with the team will be put off until Wednesday, December 7.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.