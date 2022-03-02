Vogel Notes DeAndre Jordan Requested Lakers Departure

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a notable roster move as it was reported they intend to waive the veteran center DeAndre Jordan.

The 33-year-old big man, who signed with the Lakers during the offseason, hasn't been getting much playing time lately after being in and out of the starting lineup at the beginning of the season.

When the reports surfaced that Jordan was moving on from the Lakers, many assumed that Los Angeles was cutting the cord on Jordan because of preference. However, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel noted that it was actually Jordan who desired a breakup in the first place.

Jordan Wanted Out?

“We wish DeAndre well," said Vogel on Tuesday night ahead of Los Angeles' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. "It’s really just a need thing. He gets an opportunity to have a bigger role somewhere else, he felt. We granted that to him. We had the need for more point guard and shooting that we were able to pick up with DJ Augustin.”

As Vogel mentioned, the Lakers will replace Jordan's roster spot by bringing on the veteran guard, DJ Augustin. Meanwhile, Jordan will test the free agency market, where the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly at the front of the line to land him.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Jordan is a Sixers target a few weeks after they moved on from the veteran center Andre Drummond. As Drummond was requested in the James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster trade, the Sixers had to part ways with Joel Embiid's backup for the year.

Behind Drummond was the rookie big man Charles Bassey, and the second-year G League standout, Paul Reed. In addition, the Sixers brought on Paul Millsap through the trade with Brooklyn and also inked Willie Cauley-Stein to a ten-day deal.

It seems Jordan will be Philly-bound after spending more than half the season with the Lakers, but nothing's been confirmed at this time. Soon enough, the veteran big man will find his next destination as he hits the open market.

