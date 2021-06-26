Furkan Korkmaz Hoping to Return to Sixers in Free Agency

After an unfortunate early exit in the postseason, the Sixers have now begun preparing for next season. Daryl Morey heads into his second offseason in the Sixers' front office, looking to build a contender around the Sixers' big three.

While most of the offseason talk has revolved around what to do with Ben Simmons, multiple decisions need to be made regarding the team. One of those decisions involves Furkan Korkmaz.

After spending the past four seasons with the team, Korkmaz once again finds himself a free agent. Over the years, he has continued to develop into a solid rotation player.

Following game 7 against the Hawks, Kokrmaz spoke on his upcoming free agency. While he understands anything can happen, he would like to continue his career in Philadelphia.

"I've been here for four years. I call Philly a home. I love the city. I love the organization. I would like to come back here, but free agency works differently," said Korkmaz.

Korkmaz is coming off a campaign where he posted averages of 9.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.5 APG (career-high), and 0.9 SPG (career-high). He also shot just under 38% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game.

At the right price, retaining Korkmaz is something the team should consider. Each year he has grown parts of his game, and his playstyle fits alongside the Sixers' stars.

In today's game, you can never have enough outside shooting. Not only is Korkmaz a capable shooter from three, but he is willing. The Sixers have had their issues with spacing in recent years. They need shooters who will unconsciously let shots fly from beyond.

With the way he's improved over the years, teams might want to take a flier on a player like Korkmaz. While he is only a role player, it would not be shocking if multiple teams inquire about adding the 23-year-old.

The Sixers have a lot of revamping to do with the roster and not much cap space at their disposal. If Korkmaz is unwilling to sign a team-friendly deal, it will likely be the end of his tenure in Philadelphia.

