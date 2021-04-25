George Hill Grew up Idolizing Sixers Legend Allen Iverson

The Sixers acquiring George Hill not only allowed him the opportunity to compete for a championship this season, but it has also allowed him to follow in the footsteps of one of his idols. Recently Hill sat down with teammate Danny Green on his 'Inside the Green Room' podcast and talked about landing with his new team.

Hill would bring up a special connection between him and the Sixers, as he grew up idolizing one of the most influential players in the franchise's history.

"As a kid, I think every kid grew up watching [Michael] Jordan. That was every kid's idol. At the time, you just wanted to be like Mike. But I was that rough kid, I came from the inner city, I always wanted to be like [Allen] Iverson. I was a fan of him, I loved everything he stood for. His demeanor on and off the court was something I can relate to," said Hill.

Iverson was such a big influence on Hill that he even wears the number three because of him. Through all seven stops in the NBA, Hill has worn that same number. Just for Iverson and what he meant to him.

Now that he has arrived in Philadelphia, he can no longer wear the number of his idol. Hill would dive into the bittersweetness of the situation.

"Coming here was kind of tough for me because the reason I wore number three is the reason I can't wear number three now, but it's all respect," he told Green.

Since Iverson's number three is in the rafters now, Hill has chosen to wear number 33 for the Sixers. Saying that one three is for him and the other is for Iverson.

Hill would finish up with a heartwarming story between him and one of his idols.

One year for his birthday, Iverson sent Hill an autographed photo of Hill defending him during Hill's rookie season. On top of that, Iverson also reached out and called him to wish him a happy birthday. Hill would say it was one of the best gifts he has ever received in his life.

Arriving in Philadelphia appears to be a heartwarming situation for Hill. Getting the chance to play for the same franchise as the player he looked up to most as a kid will likely be something he will cherish forever.

