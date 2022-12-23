Georges Niang Acknowledges Clippers Become Sixers’ Toughest Match

It’s hard for the Philadelphia 76ers to not feel good about their recent success. With a seven-game homestand that began earlier this month, the Sixers picked up a win in all six matchups ahead of the finale on Friday.

“It actually feels really good because we were beat up coming off that last road trip that we had,” said Sixers sharpshooter Georges Niang. “It felt like, I think, it was like 14 days, and we had one stop at home here. So, to get some time at home and really build and get guys back fully healthy in routine and practicing. Being at home and being in front of these fans, I think it was huge for us. And I think we’re taking full advantage of it.”

The Sixers are happy with six-straight wins, rightfully so, but they aren’t totally comfortable going into their Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The real test for the Sixers will be the seventh and final home game of the current stretch as the 19-14 Clippers come to Philadelphia looking to build on a winning streak of their own.

Lately, the Sixers have been red-hot, but they were winning games as heavy favorites for most matchups. Hosting six teams over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers defeated their opponents, who currently carry a record of 75-117 combined.

Friday night’s meeting with the Clippers will be just the second team with a winning record the Sixers will face during this current stretch.

“We have one more game, then we go on another road trip,” Niang continued. “Needless to say, we’re playing at a very good pace and very defending, but we have a very tough LA Clippers team coming in here on Friday.”

Similar to the Sixers, the Clippers have had a difficult time finding consistency this year as injuries have affected their roster. As guys start to get healthy, though, the Clippers are taking down the teams they should beat and giving other contenders a run for their money.

Friday’s game will be a good test for the Sixers to gauge where they’re truly at. Considering it’s still early in the season, the Friday night December matchup is far from a make-or-break game. However, it could serve as a barometer to see where the Sixers are at, as they currently have the ball rolling.

