Grades From Sixers Summer League Win vs. Mavericks

The Sixers kicked off their Summer League schedule Monday with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Rust was apparent early on, but the Sixers eventually took total control and never looked back.

In the end, they walked away with an impressive 95-73 victory. Here are some grades from the outing.

Isaiah Joe: A

One of the players who stood out most for the Sixers on Monday was Isaiah Joe. The second-round pick helped lead the charge in the first half that allowed the Sixers to take full control. He ended the afternoon as the team's second-leading scorer with 15 points.

Known for his impressive outside shooting, Joe lit it up from beyond the arc. Typically Joe shoots off the catch or coming off screens, but we saw a glimpse of growth in his offensive arsenal. He executed a beautiful step-back three for the Sixers' first basket off the game.

Compared to what we saw last season, Joe looked much more confident as a ballhandler on Monday. It was clear that was an area of improvement he focused on in the offseason.

Joe is someone who has a chance to compete for a rotation spot in training camp. His performance on Monday showed he is hungry to take the next step.

Paul Reed: B+

Throughout last season, Doc Rivers praised the Sixers' young players for their work behind the scenes. He continually said they were one of the hardest working groups he has ever coached. Among those players is Paul Reed, who continues to pave his way as a hustle and energy guy.

The reigning G-League MVP did a little bit of everything for the Sixers against the Mavs. He finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, one assist, three steals, and four blocks. To put it simply, Reed continues to be one of the hardest working guys on the floor when he is out there.

With the constant energy he brings on both ends of the floor, Reed will see more time in his second season. The key for him the rest of Summer League is showing what he can do as a floor spacer.

Jaden Springer: B-

There was a long list of players making their Summer League debuts on Monday. Among those was Jaden Springer, the Sixers' first-round pick in the NBA draft.

Being such a young prospect, there weren't any major expectations for Springer on the floor. What's important for him is getting the live reps against NBA talent.

It's obvious parts of his game are going to need developing, but Springer still showed nice flashes against the Mavericks. In 24 minutes of action, he posted 11 points, one rebound, two assists, and two blocks.

Defense was the standout part of Springer's game heading into the NBA, and it was on full display Monday. The fundamentals and discipline he showed as a defender were incredible for a guy who is still only 18-years-old.

Springer will need some fine-tuning on the offensive end, but all in all, his first taste of NBA action went rather well.

Tyrese Maxey: A++

To put it simply, Tyrese Maxey does not have to be playing in the Summer League. He showed last season that he is going to be a good player in this league for years to come. That being said, the extra playing time before camp can only benefit the young guard.

Maxey was expected to look like the best player on the floor in this game, and he did not disappoint. Once he knocked the rust off, he put on an offensive showcase.

The 2020 first-round pick finished the game with a box score of 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, and three steals. All in just 25 minutes of action.

Maxey found himself constantly moving in and out of the rotation last season, but that is likely not to be the case in year two. He is due for a much larger role this season.

