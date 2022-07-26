Skip to main content
Have Sixers Shown Interest in Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell?

The Utah Jazz are turning a critical page this offseason. When the 2022-2023 NBA season begins, the Jazz will play without their now-former star center Rudy Gobert for the first time since 2013.

After another disappointing playoff run, Utah looked to shake things up in the offseason. With a substantial offer from the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz moved Gobert for a haul of players and picks.

Initially, it was reported that the plan was for the Jazz to re-tool the roster to complement the young star guard, Donovan Mitchell. Now, there is speculation that Mitchell could become the next star to be shipped out of Utah.

The Jazz aren’t desperate to move the young All-Star, but they are willing. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz and the New York Knicks have engaged in trade talks recently regarding Mitchell. While it seems the Knicks are the one organization that possesses an ideal trade package the Jazz might be looking for, they aren’t the only team that inquired.

Who’s in on the Mitchell Sweepstakes?

Per Charania, the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, and the Atlanta Hawks have all expressed interest in Mitchell. 

While the Philadelphia 76ers might’ve been linked to Mitchell rumors in the past before he officially became available, it seems the Sixers aren’t actually in on the action.

Right now, Philly’s backcourt is a solid bunch. With James Harden back in the fold on a two-year deal, the Sixers have a ten-time All-Star running the point with a third-year guard that possesses tremendous upside in Tyrese Maxey.

If Philly were even the slightest bit skeptical of Maxey’s ability to transform into an All-Star caliber player, he would probably be front and center in trade talks for Philly to acquire Mitchell. However, that’s not the case.

Many reports have indicated that Maxey is nearly untouchable this offseason. Therefore, it doesn’t come as a shock to see the Sixers haven’t expressed any interest in landing Mitchell. 

