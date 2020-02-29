All76ers
Top Stories
News

Heat's Jimmy Butler Denies Any Issues With Sixers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

Justin Grasso

It's now been over a year since the Philadelphia 76ers struck a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves in order to land Jimmy Butler. Even though Butler's issues from within the Minnesota locker room were widely known, the Sixers didn't seem to proceed with caution. Instead, they took a risk knowing Butler could not only be a problem, but he could also be out of the program by the following season.

Was Butler actually a problem in Philly's locker room? The public doesn't have any real clue. All we know at this point is that something happened, which prevented Butler from remaining in Philadelphia on a max contract. Butler claims something went wrong during the negotiation process, but he doesn't want to speak on it.

As for the Sixers, they refuse the talk about it as well. That leaves everybody that's in the unknown guessing what might've gone wrong. While there's a handful of theories out there, the one that stuck the most was that Butler didn't take a liking to Philadelphia's young superstars, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Similar to how he refused to embrace Andrew Wiggins and Karl Anthony-Towns in Minnesota.

Earlier this year, all rumors regarding Butler and Embiid were debunked. At this point, it's quite obvious the two are very good friends and still keep in touch often. As for Butler and Simmons, there doesn't seem to be much of a relationship there between the two. Despite the fact they never seem to interact from what the public sees, Butler made it a point during his sit down with Sports Illustrated's own Andrew Sharp that he has zero-conflict with Embiid and Simmons.

"I didn't have a problem with either of them," Butler told Sharp. "I still talk to those dudes. I wish them the absolute best. A career of great health, make as much money as you can, win as many championships as you can. I did not have a problem with any of those guys. It just didn't work the way that we wanted it to work. That's life."

There you have it. Once again, Butler teased there was behind the scenes conflict, but apparently, it doesn't have anything to do with a soured relationship with the Sixers' two stars, Embiid and Simmons. That leaves all other theories still on the table.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Feel a Sense of Relief After Receiving Joel Embiid's Injury Update

Sixers head coach Brett Brown feels relieved after hearing positive news back regarding Joel Embiid's injury update.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown's Ready to Name Shake Milton the Starting PG With Ben Simmons Out

After teasing a potential point guard by committee situation, Sixers head coach Brett Brown seems ready to hand the job over to Shake Milton until Ben Simmons returns.

Justin Grasso

Tobias Harris Takes Over as Shorthanded Sixers Defeat the Knicks

They might've been without two All-Stars, but the Sixers managed to take down the Knicks thanks to a strong effort from Tobias Harris.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Doesn't Want to Overuse Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III

Sixers head coach Brett Brown recently explained he doesn't want to overuse their new guys, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers Receive Positive News Regarding Joel Embiid's Injury

The Sixers have received results back from Joel Embiid's tests and the news they got back is promising.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks on Thursday

The Sixers have ruled out Joel Embiid on Thursday for the matchup against the Knicks.

Justin Grasso

Sixers vs. Knicks: Can Philly Snag a Win Before a Brutal West Coast Trip?

The Sixers are set to wrap up a back to back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fail to Survive Without Joel Embiid on Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

The Sixers took another road loss on Wednesday as they fell short to the Cavaliers after losing Joel Embiid for the night.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Injures Shoulder vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Simmons' Injury Calls for More Consistency From Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

With Ben Simmons injured, the Sixers need a lot more consistency from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris moving forward.

Justin Grasso