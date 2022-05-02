Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry's Playing Status in Game 1 vs. Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat will go toe-to-toe for the first time this postseason on Monday night. Early on last week, the Heat closed out their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks after picking up a Game 5 win.

Shortly after, the Sixers advanced past the first round with a Game 6 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Now, the Sixers and the Heat are set to battle it out for Game 1 on Monday night. As tip-off approaches, both teams are dealing with their fair share of significant injuries.

On The Sixers' end, they'll be without their top star Joel Embiid. During Philadelphia's Game 6 victory over the Raptors, Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and a mild concussion while already dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb.

While reports have hinted that the Sixers are keeping the door open for a possible return to the floor for Embiid later on in the series, for now, the Sixers will roll without Embiid to open the series.

Philadelphia isn't the only team dealing with injury concerns on Monday night. When the Miami Heat released their injury report, it was a crowded one. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris, Max Strus, and P.J. Tucker were among those who are questionable for Game 1.

Meanwhile, Miami's star guard Kyle Lowry is listed as out. According to the Heat's injury report, Lowry is battling a left hamstring strain. During Miami's first-round series against the Hawks, Lowry missed the final two games of the series as his hamstring injury was too severe to have him on the floor.

Monday's matchup will make it three games in a row. It's unclear what the Heat's injury timeline on Lowry currently is, but for the time being, the starting guard will remain off the floor when the Sixers and the Heat open up their series.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

