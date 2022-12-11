Hornets Injury Report: LaMelo Ball’s Status vs. 76ers

A look at the Charlotte Hornets' injury report for their matchup against the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Charlotte Hornets for the second time this season on Sunday night.

When the two teams met for the first time back in late November, both squads were quite shorthanded. On the Sixers’ end, they were without their three All-Stars in, Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey.

Coming off an impressive shorthanded victory over the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers dropped the second game of a back-to-back on the road in Charlotte. On Sunday night, the healthier Sixers have an opportunity to bounce back as they face a Hornets team that’s dealing with several injuries.

A Look at the Injury Report

LaMelo Ball

The Charlotte superstar has struggled to make an impact this year as injuries have taken him off the floor. After missing the first 13 games of the year due to an ankle injury, Ball finally made his season debut on November 12.

Three games in, Ball suffered another setback related to his ankle. Ball went on to miss Charlotte’s next ten games. He’ll miss an 11th on Sunday as he’s been ruled out against the Sixers for the second time this season.

Gordon Hayward

The often-injured Gordon Hayward was off to a healthy start to the season this year. Unfortunately, eight games into the schedule, Hayward had to take eight games off. While he returned on November 18, Hayward’s return lasted just three matchups. After injuring his shoulder following the Sixers matchup on November 23, Hayward has missed the last seven games for the Hornets. Sunday will mark his eighth absence.

Cody Martin

The veteran forward appeared in just one game for the Hornets this season. After appearing in the Hornets’ first matchup for 56 seconds, Martin hasn’t been on the floor and remains absent without a timetable for his return.

Dennis Smith Jr.

This season, Smith started in 11 of 15 games for the Hornets. After suffering an ankle injury on November 23, Smith hasn’t taken the court for Charlotte. As of now, there isn’t a timetable for Martin’s return in place. He’s been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Philly.

Mark Willams

The rookie center hasn’t seen consistent playing time this season when healthy. On Sunday, there won’t be a chance for Williams to potentially take the floor as he’s battling an ankle injury as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.