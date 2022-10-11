Over the weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers started making key roster moves as the NBA Preseason winds down.

On Sunday morning, the Sixers parted ways with one of their offseason acquisitions, Trevelin Queen. After the Sixers inked two key acquisitions at the start of free agency this past summer in PJ Tucker and Danuel House, Queen became the third prospect to sign a deal with the 76ers on the first day of free agency.

At the time, it was apparent the NBA G League MVP would garner an opportunity to fight for a roster spot on the Sixers. Queen participated in the 2022 NBA Summer League with the 76ers in Las Vegas. Months later, Queen made his 76ers preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets.

Unfortunately, Queen’s Sixers debut was short-lived. As the young guard hit his head on the court during the fourth quarter, Queen was ruled out for the rest of the game. When the Sixers returned home to host the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, Queen sat out as he battled concussion symptoms.

Queen returned to practice with the Sixers as a limited participant for last Friday’s session. When the Sixers held a public scrimmage over the weekend, Queen was the only player that wasn’t available to participate. Although Queen was expected to be cleared to practice on Sunday, the Sixers waived him beforehand.

After spending the last couple of days as a free agent, Queen has found his next landing spot.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Trevelin Queen is inking a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers.

Queen lands in a better situation for himself with the Pacers. Not only will he get a chance to continue developing in the G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, but he joins a roster that might have more chances for a two-way prospect to pick up minutes throughout the year.

