Isaiah Joe Returns to Sixers Practice Facility for Offseason Workouts

Ever since losing Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the playoffs last month, Philadelphia 76ers players have gone their separate ways for the summer. Oftentimes, players go to other cities to work out with personal trainers.

Others stay around the local market in Philly and continue working out with Sixers personnel. Count 76ers soon-to-be second-year guard Isaiah Joe as somebody who prefers the latter route this summer.

The former Arkansas standout posted a picture of the Sixers' practice facility in Camden on Sunday. Clearly, Joe is showing Sixers fans that he's back to working on his game as he heads into his second NBA season in a couple of months.

Just last year, Joe wrapped up a two-year stint with the Razorbacks in the NCAA. In 60 career games, he started in 59 of them. During his two seasons in Arkansas, Joe established himself as a high-volume three-point shooter with range.

During his freshman season, Joe knocked down 41-percent of his three-point shots. For his sophomore effort, he averaged 34-percent from deep, putting up a career-high of 17 points per game. After declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, Joe garnered immediate attention from the Sixers' new front office.

Over the course of the pre-draft process last year, there were rumors that Joe received a promise to be drafted. When Philly made its first selection at pick No. 20, they took on Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey.

But as Joe remained available throughout the remainder of the first round, the Sixers were ready to call his number when they were on the clock again at pick No. 49. Sure enough, they did that. Although he was a late pick, Joe flashed some serious upside both on offense and defense during his rookie year.

In 41 games, the rookie averaged 37-percent from beyond the arc. Since he was just a rookie on a team that was destined for first place in the Eastern Conference, Joe wasn't expected to get too much playing time in year one. However, as he will get a real offseason to prepare for year two, Joe could certainly earn himself a role in the rotation next year if all goes well this summer.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.