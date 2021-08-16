Joe Suffered Knee Injury During Sixers' Summer League Loss to T'Wolves

Sixers soon-to-be second-year guard Isaiah Joe has been off to quite a hot run this summer. As Philly's NBA Summer League squad opened up their mini-season last Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, Isaiah Joe was one of a few standouts that showed strides in his development after having a couple of months off.

However, his summer hot streak took a bit of a bad turn during Sunday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Late in the game, as the Sixers were making a run to come back against the T'Wolves, Joe went down with a lower-body injury.

After getting some attention from trainers while down on the floor, Joe managed to make it back up with some assistance and walked back to the team's bench on his own power. Although he had a noticeable limp, the fact that Joe was able to walk around on his own was a promising sign.

Unfortunately, he was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup as the Sixers, and the T'Wolves took the game to overtime. The Sixers eventually fell short to the Timberwolves and received not-so-promising news regarding Joe's setback.

Following Sunday's game, a Sixers team official confirmed to Sports Illustrated that Joe is dealing with a left knee injury. The severity and diagnosis of the injury are currently unknown. Considering there isn't an official timetable set for his return, Joe's status for Philly's final Summer League game could be in jeopardy.

If that's it for Isaiah Joe in Las Vegas, then the Sixers' second-year guard wraps up his first Summer League stint with a solid overall showing. In the first game, Joe checked in for 23 minutes and drained 50-percent of his shots from three, collecting 15 points.

During the second outing against the Atlanta Hawks, Joe appeared on the court for 36 minutes. Knocking down five of his 13 attempted threes, the young guard put up 21 points in the overtime victory over the Hawks.

For the third game against the Boston Celtics, Joe led the Tyrese Maxey-less Sixers in scoring. Spending 25 minutes on the floor, Joe put up a team-high of 15 points in the blowout loss against Boston. Then before checking out of Sunday's game, Joe was having his toughest outing of the summer as he left the game with just five points.

Whether he'll get the opportunity to bounce back or not is unclear at the moment.

