Jaden Springer, Braxton Key Assigned to Sixers' G League Affiliate

The Philadelphia 76ers made a series of roster moves on Tuesday night. While they didn't necessarily shake up the roster and make the highly anticipated move that everybody's been waiting for, the team did waive a player while adding another.

For starters, the Sixers waived their undrafted rookie Aaron Henry. After signing the former Michigan State standout to a two-way contract following the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers rolled with Henry and the second-year guard Grant Riller as their two two-way contract signees.

However, they've both been replaced at this point.

Last month, Grant Riller suffered his second significant injury this year. After dealing with a torn meniscus before the regular season started, Riller eventually returned to play for Philadelphia's G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Unfortunately, Riller suffered a shoulder injury not too long after returning. Riller and the Sixers parted ways as he decided surgery would be best. Philly replaced Riller with former Seton Hall standout Myles Powell.

Now, the Sixers will replace the recently-waived Aaron Henry with Charlie Brown Jr. Last week, the 76ers inked Brown Jr. to a ten-day contract following his temporary stint with the Dallas Mavericks. After showing impressive flashes on both sides of the ball, the Sixers will keep Brown around.

As for Philly's other recent ten-day signee, Braxton Key, he's been assigned to the G League once again. Before signing with the Sixers, Key was already a member of the Delaware Blue Coats. Now, he'll make his return to the G League as the season fires back up once again.

And lastly, Jaden Springer will be joining Key. Springer, who was recalled by the Sixers a few weeks ago, dealt with some setbacks as he was recovering from a concussion. Once he fully recovered, Springer then entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. While he's cleared from the protocol now, Springer will see the court in the G League once again as a team official confirms that the rookie has been assigned to the Coats.

