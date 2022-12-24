James Harden Credits Team Effort for Career-Night vs. Clippers

Since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, James Harden has put an emphasis on being a facilitator. Being that he’s sharing the court with last year’s scoring champion Joel Embiid, Harden has tweaked his game a bit to focus more on the playmaking aspect rather than scoring.

That’s not to say Harden couldn’t dish out assists and be a selfless playmaker in the past, but he’s definitely doing it at a higher level these days, and Friday night’s matchup between the Sixers and the Los Angeles Clippers was just another example of that.

“I just do what I do,” Harden said after Friday’s game. “I feel really good and just trying to get to that paint, and they do a really good job of using their length. They’re a really long team, they switch, they do a really good job of switching, so I tried to press the paint and really try and find matchups that work in our advantage that really make the game easier for all of us and guys knock down shots. Joel did a really good job of getting to his spots. It was a total team effort.”

Since returning from his injury on December 5, Harden has appeared in eight games. Before he went out with a tendon strain earlier in the season, the All-Star was averaging 22 points and ten assists. Since returning, Harden’s scoring took a slight dip to 21 points per game but improved his passing production as he’s created 12 assists per game.

Friday’s performance against the Clippers was the best passing game of his career. In 41 minutes of action, Harden exceeded his career-high of 17 assists by dishing out 21 in the win over the Clippers. By doing so, Harden not only created personal history but also tied the Sixers’ franchise record by joining the elite company of Maurice Cheeks and Wilt Chamberlain.

“I wish somebody would’ve told me that, I would’ve tried to get 22,” Harden laughed. “I’m pissed at one of my teammates for missing a layup or an easy shot. Nah, I’m playing. That’s rare company. Mo Cheeks was one of my coaches in OKC and then Wilt, I feel like he has every record. Just always being in the conversation of some of the best basketball players to touch a basketball is a blessing. Hopefully, I can keep going and get more records.”

Although the Sixers’ first-half effort teased a potential blowout victory for the Clippers, Philadelphia locked in during the second half, formed a comeback, and never looked back. With Harden dishing out 21 assists, Joel Embiid producing 44 points, and the bench unit stepping up and bouncing back in the second half, the Sixers put the Clippers away 119-114.

With that win, they wrapped up the seven-game homestand with seven-straight wins.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.