Harden Linked Up With Sixers Legend Allen Iverson at All-Star Game

For the tenth time in his NBA career, veteran guard James Harden was slated to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star game. Throughout the majority of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden was a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

This season, Harden appeared in 44 games for Brooklyn. He averaged 22 points per game while shooting 41-percent from the field and 33-percent from three. He also averaged ten assists, eight rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Considering the personal success he was having with the Nets, it wasn’t a surprise he was voted in as an All-Star once again. Unfortunately, he couldn’t play in the big showcase this past weekend, though.

Before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the trade deadline, he was nursing a hamstring injury, which he suffered a few weeks back. He missed three games with the Nets before they traded him. Then with the Sixers, Harden missed four-straight games.

In addition to having his Sixers debut delayed, Harden also missed the All-Star game. Despite not playing in the event, Harden still made his way to Cleveland, Ohio, as he was voted a member of the NBA’s Top-75 players of all-time list.

While out in Cleveland with the All-Stars, Rising Stars, and the legends, Harden linked up with the former Sixers guard and Hall of Fame, Allen Iverson.

With Iverson no longer playing for the Sixers, Harden becomes the only active member of the Top-75 list to play for the Sixers. While he hasn’t made his debut in Philadelphia just yet, the former MVP is expected to take the floor very soon.

Perhaps, he’ll make his debut on Friday, when the Sixers face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.