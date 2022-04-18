Skip to main content
James Harden Preaches Playmaker Mindset After Game 1 vs. Raptors

James Harden Preaches Playmaker Mindset After Game 1 vs. Raptors

There are two versions of James Harden. When you think about the guy who emerged on the Oklahoma City Thunder and thrived with the Houston Rockets, that Harden is remembered as a scorer who knew how to rack up points on his own.

When Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets last year to link up with other ball-dominant stars, he found ways to become more of a playmaker than anything. Now that Harden's with the Philadelphia 76ers, he's trying to find the balance between both versions of himself.

While the Sixers have called for the first version many times throughout the final stretch of the regular season, they got a solid mix of both in their Game 1 matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Harden led his team in minutes on Saturday night. As he checked in for a 40-minute shift, the veteran guard collected 22 points as he drained six of his 17 shots and knocked down four three-pointers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His 22 points were helpful, but Harden's 14 assists stood out the most for the Sixers. As other players around him had it going, Harden didn't attempt to take matters into his own hands when it came to scoring points. After the game, Harden made it clear that will be his mindset going forward in the playoffs.

"I'm just trying to make the right plays, man," said Harden after Saturday's game. "It's not about scoring. It’s about doing the little things and making the right plays."

Neither Harden nor Embiid needed to take matters into their own hands when it came to scoring on Saturday. As Sixers' guard Tyrese Maxey was clearly the hot hand, Harden prioritized feeding the second-year standout.

"You’ve got a guy like Tyrese, who got going, you gotta make sure he gets shots and try being aggressive," Harden explained. "He was helping. He was knocking down shots. I think it was a great game individually for guys and for the team. Things that we talked about this past week rebounding the basketball, not turning the basketball over, giving them opportunities. I think we did a good job of that tonight."

Maxey finished the night with a playoff career-high of 38 points, which led the charge for the Sixers as they wrapped up Game 1 with a 131-111 victory. Now, Harden, Maxey, and the Sixers look forward to their next challenge on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_18102478_168388689_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Believes Embiid Got Away With a Lot of Fouls in Game 1

By Justin Grasso14 hours ago
USATSI_18062458_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Embiid, Harden Rave About Tyrese Maxey's Dominance vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso15 hours ago
USATSI_18102495_168388689_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Could Miss Game 2 vs. Sixers

By Justin Grasso16 hours ago
USATSI_17899823_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixer Ben Simmons to Take 'Next Step' for Possible Nets Debut

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17812773_168388689_lowres (2)
News

James Harden Reacts to Highlight Pass to Maxey vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso19 hours ago
USATSI_18102831_168388689_lowres
News

Maxey Downplays Game 1 Success as he Looks Ahead vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_18101453_168388689_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Receives Positive News About Ankle Injury

By Justin Grasso22 hours ago
USATSI_18028064_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Reveals Message to Sixers After Game 1 Victory vs. Raptors

By Justin Grasso23 hours ago