James Harden's Sixers Jersey Becomes Top Seller Since Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers did a solid job navigating through the Ben Simmons saga throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season.

When Simmons wanted a trade during the offseason, the Sixers' front office attempted to move him but couldn't find the right deal. After several attempts to convince Simmons to return and play for Philadelphia, the Sixers were unsuccessful.

Therefore, the Sixers had to play over 50 games without Simmons on the floor but with the distraction his absence brings.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey shot for the stars when it came to trade negotiations. He wanted a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal. Although those two stars never became available before the deadline, Morey's dream target James Harden did as he grew disgruntled with the Brooklyn Nets.

It wasn't easy for Morey and the Sixers to convince the Nets to cut the cord with Harden but eventually, they got it done. A few hours before the trade deadline kicked in, the Sixers and the Nets struck a deal, which sent Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to Brooklyn.

In return, the Sixers snagged James Harden and Paul Millsap. As expected, the Sixers' fan base was excited for the team to finally find the finish line in the Simmons saga and begin a new phase with the ten-time All-Star James Harden.

While there was a lot of skepticism surrounding the deal and the pieces that the Sixers sent out, there's no denying that Sixers fans are excited for Harden to join the team.

Jersey Sales Going Up

According to Fanatics, James Harden's Sixers jersey has been the number one selling jersey since the Sixers and the Nets struck a trade two weeks ago.

During that same time period, the Sixers are the top-selling team overall. With Harden being the new superstar member of the 76ers, and with Joel Embiid putting on another MVP campaign, it doesn't come as a surprise that fans are scooping up more merchandise. 

As the Sixers are going into the final stretch of the year with an exciting new star duo, there is tons of hype around the team as they look to contend for the playoffs and potentially a championship this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

