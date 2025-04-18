Jared McCain Explains What He Learned From 76ers' Veterans
All things were looking up for Jared McCain early on into his rookie season with the Philadelphia 76ers, making an immediate impact by averaging 15.3 points per game on an efficient 46 percent from the field.
These numbers were enough to have McCain be named the NBA's Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in November, which came shortly before he suffered a season-ending injury in the form of a torn meniscus in his left leg in mid-December.
While some players would've taken the rest of the season to fully recover ahead of the offseason, the former Duke star would travel with the Sixers, sitting alongside his veteran teammates who would teach him things despite not being on the court.
In his end-of-the-season press conference, McCain highlighted that Kyle Lowry and Tyrese Maxey were among those to mentor him over the course of the season.
"I think talking to Kyle on the bench and Tyrese on the bench is helping me too," said McCain. "They'll coach me through it, sometimes Kyle just pulled me aside at random times just to coach me."
It appears that Lowry may have been more of a teacher for the Sixers' rookie, as he taught him the nuts and bolts of being a guard that falls on the smaller side, as McCain stands at 6-feet-two while his veteran teammate measures in at 6 feet tall.
"Kyle has always talked to me about... guarding the post, being a smaller guard," explained McCain. "So just teaching me the ins and outs of how to guard a big when you get switched onto a big, or how to get over a screen, or how to guard this pin down, or what to look for with the ref, just certain things smaller guards can use."
If there is a player for McCain to learn from it would be Lowry, given that he's an NBA champion, six-time All-Star, as well as an 18-year-veteran. But apart from his teammate's teachings, the 21-year-old has learned some things on his own by just watching his teammates play.
"Just learning the game... how I can read certain situations, even Jared [Butler] in the pick and roll, just watching his pace, his chemistry with Adem," said McCain. "I think we have that too, and just can't wait to get back out there to help him out."
McCain's return to Nick Nurse's system will be a storyline to follow when the team gets back together after the off-season.