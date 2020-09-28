It's been a tough year for the Philadelphia 76ers, and the hits won't stop coming. Last month, the Sixers were entering their third-straight NBA Playoffs run. During the following two seasons, Philly made it as far as the second round. Last year, they were one game away from making it to the Eastern Conference Finals but lost on a devastating buzzer-beater shot in Game 7.

Following the loss against the Toronto Raptors last season, members of the 2018-2019 Sixers made it clear they would like to "run it back" in 2019-2020. Among those interested was Sixers' in-season acquisition, Jimmy Butler. However, Butler's willingness to run it back with the 76ers didn't last very long.

Behind the scenes, Butler admitted he heard rumblings that some people from within the Sixers' organization were curious about his ability to fit into a locker room without conflict considering Butler's rumored past in Chicago and Minnesota. Once Butler heard the words "control," he was out on the Sixers.

Not to mention, the veteran star didn't exactly see eye to eye with former Sixers coach Brett Brown. This past season, the 76ers kept Brett Brown on board for his seventh year. Meanwhile, Butler wasn't enthusiastic about returning. Therefore, the Sixers worked out a sign and trade with the Miami Heat, picking up their eventual starting shooting guard Josh Richardson in exchange for Butler.

While the Richardson experience in Philly hasn't been terrible, he wasn't necessarily the difference-maker on the squad that Jimmy Butler could've been. Many expected the Heat to benefit from Butler's arrival -- but nobody expected an eventual Finals run. As of Sunday night, the Miami Heat have won the Eastern Conference, officially.

Despite having a roller coaster of a regular season before the pandemic, the Heat still managed to pick up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. From then on, Miami dominated in the playoffs and took out the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Boston Celtics.

Now, the Heat will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals while the championship-hopeful 76ers watch from home after getting knocked out of the playoffs by Boston in less than five games last month. The results of the Sixers' 2019-2020 NBA season certainly wasn't expected earlier this season -- and the progress of Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat team this season indeed adds salt into the wound.

