JJ Redick Doesn't Believe Brett Brown is a Problem for 76ers

If you could survey Philadelphia 76ers fans to attempt to find whether they believe Brett Brown is a problem for the Sixers or not, the results would be a mixed bag. Some believe Brown has his issues but doesn't deserve much of the blame for the Sixers' inability to make it past the second round of the playoffs despite having a talented roster.

Others, they would fire Brett Brown themselves it was allowed. Both sides could make a legitimate argument for keeping or getting rid of Brett Brown. At the moment, it's unclear if Brown's job is safe beyond the currently suspended season.

Many assumed that if the Sixers don't at least put up a good fight in the Eastern Conference Finals, then Brown's days as the 76ers head coach will soon be behind him. Considering the Sixers are currently a six-seed, they aren't concrete finals contenders.

Is that Brett Brown's fault? The topic is undoubtedly debatable. And recently, former 76ers guard JJ Redick weighed in on the idea that Brett Brown is the Sixers' problem. To nobody's surprise at this point, Redick took an opportunity to defend his former coach.

"I think Brett is one of the best," Redick told The Athletic's, Derek Bodner. "I would describe him as a player's coach. He's incredibly thorough, incredibly detailed. The thing that I always appreciated the most about Brett was how thoughtful he is. There is a purpose to team meetings. There's a purpose to film sessions; there's a purpose to practice; there's a purpose to your daily schedule. Everything is so thought out and meticulous."

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler might've said some things about Brown last month that contradict Redick's assessment. Still, the Pelicans' veteran didn't hesitate to disagree with Butler based on the fact they had different relationships with the Sixers' coach. Based on Redick's experience, Brown shouldn't be viewed as the Sixers' primary issue.

"I know there's some level of animosity or displeasure," Redick said. "It's always easy to blame certain people — but I would love to play for Brett again. I don't think Brett is the problem if there is a problem." Score one for the keep Brett Brown club.

While Redick's voice on the matter ultimately means nothing to the Sixers' front office anymore, it is noteworthy to see a seasoned veteran always stick up for Brown, who has taken tons of heat in Philly over the years.

